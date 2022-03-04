Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Buys New Position in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bally’s by 25.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,193,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,573,000 after acquiring an additional 242,623 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,164,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,412,000 after buying an additional 188,823 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Bally’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,804,000. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 774,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,840,000 after buying an additional 135,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 752,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,723,000 after purchasing an additional 133,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Bally’s from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $54.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bally’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Cowen lowered their price target on Bally’s from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Bally’s from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bally’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.63.

Shares of BALY opened at $34.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.42 and a 200 day moving average of $42.03. Bally’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $75.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.29.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($2.33). Bally’s had a positive return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $547.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 363.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bally’s Co. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

