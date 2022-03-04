Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 25,000 Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 147.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 261.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 98,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 70,887 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 240,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,644,000 after purchasing an additional 93,661 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,769,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $299,976,000 after purchasing an additional 957,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 113.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,627,000 after purchasing an additional 79,583 shares in the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $34.86 on Friday. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $81.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.74.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.16) by $0.04. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.81% and a negative net margin of 7,258.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.47) EPS. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Sage Therapeutics to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $95.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sage Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.11.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

