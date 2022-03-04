Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has $902,000 Stake in ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 237,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,052 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned 0.12% of ATI Physical Therapy worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in ATI Physical Therapy by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 8,392 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ATIP opened at $1.75 on Friday. ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.43.

Several research firms have recently commented on ATIP. Zacks Investment Research cut ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark raised ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered their target price on ATI Physical Therapy from $3.50 to $2.25 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ATI Physical Therapy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.96.

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

