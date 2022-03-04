Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Makes New $1.11 Million Investment in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SAGE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,704,000 after acquiring an additional 39,447 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $554,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 507,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,831,000 after acquiring an additional 70,599 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 226,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,865,000 after acquiring an additional 46,976 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,336,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,941,000 after buying an additional 79,368 shares during the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SAGE. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $95.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com lowered Sage Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Sage Therapeutics to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.11.

SAGE stock opened at $34.86 on Friday. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $81.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.05 and its 200 day moving average is $41.87.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.16) by $0.04. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.81% and a negative net margin of 7,258.91%. The company had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.47) EPS. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

