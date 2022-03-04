Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Sells 130,000 Shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLAC)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP cut its holdings in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLAC – Get Rating) by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,000 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its position in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition by 193.1% in the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 587,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,770,000 after acquiring an additional 387,120 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition by 0.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 554,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,409,000 after acquiring an additional 4,251 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition by 3.3% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 63,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Exos Asset Management LLC raised its position in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition by 4.1% in the third quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 61,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC raised its position in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition by 45.5% in the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 32,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 10,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.47% of the company’s stock.

FLAC opened at $9.79 on Friday. Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $10.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.79.

Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the biotechnology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

