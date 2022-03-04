Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Takes $1 Million Position in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BALY. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 976,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,819,000 after buying an additional 106,705 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 752,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,723,000 after buying an additional 133,423 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 774,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,840,000 after buying an additional 135,384 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 15,678.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 662,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,839,000 after buying an additional 658,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bally’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Bally’s from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bally’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Cowen reduced their target price on Bally’s from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Bally’s from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $54.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.63.

Bally’s stock opened at $34.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.29, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.03. Bally’s Co. has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $75.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 2.20.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($2.33). Bally’s had a positive return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $547.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 363.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bally’s Co. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

