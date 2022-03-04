Hudson Technologies (HDSN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th. Analysts expect Hudson Technologies to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter.

HDSN stock opened at $4.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Hudson Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $4.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5,844 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 36.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors own 49.41% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Technologies, Inc operates as a refrigerant services company, which provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry. Its products and services are used in commercial air conditioning, industrial processing and refrigeration systems, which include refrigerant sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants; and Refrigerant Side services performed at the customer’s site to remove moisture, oils and other contaminants.

