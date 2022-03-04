HyreCar Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:HYRE)

HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 6,500 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 570% compared to the average daily volume of 970 call options.

Shares of HYRE stock opened at $2.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.27. The company has a market cap of $59.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. HyreCar has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $24.21.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HYRE. DA Davidson lowered their target price on HyreCar from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded HyreCar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $10.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HYRE. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HyreCar by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 287,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,020,000 after acquiring an additional 140,379 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of HyreCar by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 272,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,691,000 after acquiring an additional 134,353 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of HyreCar in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,489,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HyreCar in the 2nd quarter valued at $924,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of HyreCar in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,136,000. 68.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HyreCar, Inc engages in the operation of a peer-to-peer car-sharing marketplace. Its services allow car owners to rent their idle cars to ridesharing service drivers. The company was founded by Anshu Bansal and Abhishek Arora in September 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

