Hyve (HYVE) Price Hits $0.13 on Exchanges

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 4th. Hyve has a market cap of $3.22 million and approximately $100,467.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hyve coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000308 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hyve has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hyve alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002453 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00041823 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,669.12 or 0.06545837 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,808.72 or 1.00080813 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00045748 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00047777 BTC.

Osmosis (OSMO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00026852 BTC.

Hyve Profile

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve . The official message board for Hyve is hyveworks.medium.com . The official website for Hyve is hyve.works

Hyve Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyve should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for Hyve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.