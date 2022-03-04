IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) Senior Officer Benjamin Richard Little Sells 22,000 Shares

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) Senior Officer Benjamin Richard Little sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.73, for a total value of C$82,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,617 shares in the company, valued at C$144,041.41.

IMG stock opened at C$4.11 on Friday. IAMGOLD Co. has a 12 month low of C$2.75 and a 12 month high of C$4.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$3.63 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.96 billion and a PE ratio of -6.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.87, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

IMG has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on IAMGOLD from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of IAMGOLD to a “buy” rating and set a C$3.25 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. upped their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.23.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

