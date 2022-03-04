Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) PT Raised to €12.60 at Citigroup

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from €12.10 ($13.60) to €12.60 ($14.16) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

IBDRY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iberdrola from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Iberdrola from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.43.

Shares of IBDRY opened at $40.07 on Monday. Iberdrola has a fifty-two week low of $39.77 and a fifty-two week high of $56.76. The company has a market capitalization of $64.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.5766 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. Iberdrola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.22%.

Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.

