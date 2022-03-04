ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.550-$11.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.77 billion-$8.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.93 billion.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ICLR. Mizuho increased their target price on ICON Public from $242.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of ICON Public from $287.00 to $235.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on ICON Public from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised ICON Public from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ICON Public from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ICON Public presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $276.90.

Shares of ICON Public stock traded down $6.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $224.74. The company had a trading volume of 7,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $264.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.67. The company has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.99. ICON Public has a twelve month low of $168.99 and a twelve month high of $313.00.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The medical research company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.01. ICON Public had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 148.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ICON Public will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ICON Public stock. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 648 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

