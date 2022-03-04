Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Icosavax Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on life-threatening respiratory diseases. The company’s virus-like particle platform technology involved in developing vaccines against infectious diseases. Icosavax Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

Shares of ICVX stock opened at $17.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.40. Icosavax has a one year low of $13.10 and a one year high of $49.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Icosavax in the third quarter worth $44,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Icosavax in the third quarter worth $45,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Icosavax by 182.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Icosavax by 161.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Icosavax in the third quarter worth $118,000. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Icosavax

