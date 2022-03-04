IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) Short Interest Up 218.2% in February

IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 218.2% from the January 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IDEX Biometrics ASA stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA – Get Rating) by 1,539.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in IDEX Biometrics ASA were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDBA stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.99. 4,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,330. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53. IDEX Biometrics ASA has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $31.62.

IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.87). IDEX Biometrics ASA had a negative return on equity of 115.40% and a negative net margin of 1,146.20%. As a group, analysts anticipate that IDEX Biometrics ASA will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEX Biometrics ASA Company Profile (Get Rating)

IDEX Biometrics ASA engages in the design, development, and sale of fingerprint identification and authentication solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. The company offers IDEX Biometrics for the biometrics smart card market, including biometric fingerprint sensors for use in dual interface, contactless only, and contact only smart cards; biometric fingerprint modules for contact based smart cards; and on-card enrollment solutions for remote in-person enrollment.

