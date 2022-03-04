Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Price Target Increased to C$57.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IMO. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$58.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Imperial Oil in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.87.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $45.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.35, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of $22.44 and a twelve month high of $46.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The energy company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.82 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.56) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,652 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after acquiring an additional 18,553 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 82,385 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 6,683 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 579,278 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,521,000 after buying an additional 65,122 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $465,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 576,618 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,529,000 after acquiring an additional 20,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

About Imperial Oil (Get Rating)

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.