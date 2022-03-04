Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Position Reduced by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,493,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 32,218 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.68% of Incyte worth $102,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Incyte in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Incyte in the second quarter valued at $58,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Incyte in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 31.8% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 42.1% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Incyte alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $69.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.70. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $61.91 and a 1 year high of $88.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.38 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 31.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on INCY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.10.

In other Incyte news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 10,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $796,879.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Elliott Dickinson sold 7,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total transaction of $547,151.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,818,976 shares of company stock valued at $130,015,032 and have sold 38,245 shares valued at $1,785,031. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Incyte (Get Rating)

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.