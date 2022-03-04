Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Sets New 52-Week High at $25.98

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.98 and last traded at $25.96, with a volume of 174092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.10.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IRT. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.75 to $27.75 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.86.
The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.90, a PEG ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.95.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,727,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $509,559,000 after purchasing an additional 838,542 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,975,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,340,000 after purchasing an additional 334,421 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,548,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,970,000 after purchasing an additional 123,156 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,155,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,916,000 after purchasing an additional 343,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,565,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387,677 shares during the last quarter. 92.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Independence Realty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:IRT)
Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.
