Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Sets New 52-Week High at $25.98

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.98 and last traded at $25.96, with a volume of 174092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.10.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IRT. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.75 to $27.75 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.86.

The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.90, a PEG ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.95.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 3.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,727,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $509,559,000 after purchasing an additional 838,542 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,975,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,340,000 after purchasing an additional 334,421 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,548,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,970,000 after purchasing an additional 123,156 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,155,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,916,000 after purchasing an additional 343,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,565,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387,677 shares during the last quarter. 92.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:IRT)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

