Insider Buying: Actual Experience plc (LON:ACT) Insider Acquires £877.80 in Stock

Actual Experience plc (LON:ACT – Get Rating) insider Steve Bennetts purchased 6,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.19) per share, for a total transaction of £877.80 ($1,177.78).

On Monday, February 7th, Steve Bennetts acquired 63,411 shares of Actual Experience stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 16 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of £10,145.76 ($13,612.99).

Actual Experience stock opened at GBX 13.05 ($0.18) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.48 million and a PE ratio of -1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 17.85 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 55.69. Actual Experience plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 12 ($0.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 133.05 ($1.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15, a current ratio of 8.74 and a quick ratio of 8.74.

Actual Experience plc, an analytics-as-a-service company, provides human experience management and associated consultancy services in the United Kingdom and the United States. It offers Analytics Cloud that receives data from digital users, applies algorithms to the data, and produces an objective score of digital experience quality and supply chain diagnostics; business impact assessment that helps corporates to understand the impact on top-level business metrics; continuous improvement service to optimize the digital business over time; and managed services.

