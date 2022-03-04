Insider Buying: Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) CFO Acquires $1,336,000.00 in Stock

Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) CFO George L. Ball acquired 40,000 shares of Parsons stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,336,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Parsons stock opened at $35.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.41, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.61 and its 200 day moving average is $34.04. Parsons Co. has a 1 year low of $29.25 and a 1 year high of $45.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $950.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.19 million. Parsons had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 8.29%. Parsons’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Parsons Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSN. William Blair downgraded shares of Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Parsons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Parsons by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Parsons by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Parsons by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 994,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,465,000 after acquiring an additional 165,623 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Parsons by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,168,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,622,000 after acquiring an additional 188,291 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Parsons by 209.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 35,320 shares during the period.

Parsons Corp. provides engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. The firm delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

