Insider Selling: Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) EVP Sells 3,234 Shares of Stock

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.09, for a total transaction of $617,985.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

ARE stock opened at $192.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.71, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.82. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.37 and a twelve month high of $224.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 3.40%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.37%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARE. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,913,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,325,044,000 after purchasing an additional 842,831 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,128,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,045,623,000 after acquiring an additional 822,034 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,624,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $808,213,000 after acquiring an additional 9,123 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,273,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $729,841,000 after acquiring an additional 186,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,941,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $654,215,000 after acquiring an additional 157,857 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. It also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.