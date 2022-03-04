Insider Selling: AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) CEO Sells $284,202.00 in Stock

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) CEO Susan R. Salka sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.26, for a total transaction of $284,202.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AMN opened at $107.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.50 and a fifty-two week high of $129.12.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.29. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 37.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMN. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

AMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.20.

About AMN Healthcare Services (Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

