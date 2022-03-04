Insider Selling: Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) EVP Sells 2,027 Shares of Stock

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) EVP Gerard Brophy sold 2,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $69,870.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Gerard Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Gerard Brophy sold 3,059 shares of Avantor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $103,363.61.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Gerard Brophy sold 11,551 shares of Avantor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.65, for a total value of $446,446.15.

On Monday, January 3rd, Gerard Brophy sold 59,418 shares of Avantor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total transaction of $2,422,471.86.

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $34.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Avantor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.14 and a 1-year high of $44.37.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 7.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVTR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 1.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 70,255,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,756,000 after buying an additional 1,164,442 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 8.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,224,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937,760 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,950,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251,340 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 0.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,717,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,827,000 after buying an additional 117,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC grew its holdings in Avantor by 2.9% during the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 10,800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,720,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avantor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet cut Avantor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Avantor from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Avantor from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

