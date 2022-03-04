Insider Selling: Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) CFO Sells $34,177.50 in Stock

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) CFO Randy J. Greben sold 6,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $34,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:APRN opened at $5.29 on Friday. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $12.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.79 and a 200-day moving average of $7.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $127.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of -3.38.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $107.01 million during the quarter. Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 152.48% and a negative net margin of 18.79%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Blue Apron in the fourth quarter valued at $10,869,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blue Apron by 1,068.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 739,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after acquiring an additional 675,939 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Blue Apron by 227.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 785,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 545,680 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Blue Apron in the fourth quarter worth about $2,976,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Apron in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000.

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates as an ingredient-and-recipe meal kit service company. It engages in making home cooking accessible. The firm is involved in demand planning, recipe creation, recipe merchandising, and marketing. Its products include meals and wine. The company was founded by Matthew J.

