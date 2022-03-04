Insider Selling: Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) CFO Sells $34,177.50 in Stock

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) CFO Randy J. Greben sold 6,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $34,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:APRN opened at $5.29 on Friday. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $12.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.79 and a 200-day moving average of $7.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $127.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of -3.38.
Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $107.01 million during the quarter. Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 152.48% and a negative net margin of 18.79%.
About Blue Apron
Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates as an ingredient-and-recipe meal kit service company. It engages in making home cooking accessible. The firm is involved in demand planning, recipe creation, recipe merchandising, and marketing. Its products include meals and wine. The company was founded by Matthew J.
