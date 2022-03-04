Insider Selling: Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) CEO Sells 73,991 Shares of Stock

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) CEO Lucinda M. Baier sold 73,991 shares of Brookdale Senior Living stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $500,179.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of BKD stock opened at $6.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.64 and a fifty-two week high of $8.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.16.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.04). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 46.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 356.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BKD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookdale Senior Living from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

