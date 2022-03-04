Insider Selling: Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) CEO Sells $2,302,780.30 in Stock

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2022

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $2,302,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

CI stock opened at $237.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.86. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $191.74 and a one year high of $272.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $232.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.71 by $0.06. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.51 EPS for the current year.

3 Stocks Set to Double
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.41%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CI shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $304.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $245.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cigna has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.26.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its holdings in Cigna by 19.0% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 295 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Cigna by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 717 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 15,585 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna (Get Rating)

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Cigna (NYSE:CI)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.