Insider Selling: Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) CEO Sells $2,302,780.30 in Stock

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $2,302,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

CI stock opened at $237.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.86. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $191.74 and a one year high of $272.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $232.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.71 by $0.06. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.41%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CI shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $304.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $245.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cigna has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.26.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its holdings in Cigna by 19.0% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 295 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Cigna by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 717 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 15,585 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

