Insider Selling: FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) EVP Sells 4,915 Shares of Stock

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,915 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.41, for a total transaction of $567,240.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

FMC opened at $120.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.87. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $87.27 and a 52-week high of $122.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.84.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.15. FMC had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. FMC’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

FMC declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.19%.

A number of brokerages have commented on FMC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of FMC from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on FMC from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on FMC from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FMC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.73.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in FMC by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,266,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $940,046,000 after purchasing an additional 389,616 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in FMC by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,130,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $836,012,000 after buying an additional 1,964,364 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in FMC by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,947,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $656,634,000 after buying an additional 114,410 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of FMC by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,037,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $333,825,000 after purchasing an additional 28,998 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of FMC by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,890,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $317,638,000 after purchasing an additional 781,663 shares during the period. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FMC Company Profile (Get Rating)

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.