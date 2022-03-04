Insider Selling: JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) CRO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) CRO Tali Notman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total transaction of $359,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Tali Notman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get JFrog alerts:

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Tali Notman sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $340,050.00.

Shares of FROG stock opened at $23.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.49 and a beta of 0.54. JFrog Ltd. has a one year low of $21.06 and a one year high of $54.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.61.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $59.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.04 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. The company’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FROG. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of JFrog from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of JFrog from $44.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of JFrog from $71.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Insight Holdings Group LLC grew its stake in JFrog by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 4,748,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,019,000 after acquiring an additional 142,333 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in JFrog by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,922,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,789,000 after acquiring an additional 88,376 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in JFrog by 1,375.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,632,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454,199 shares in the last quarter. Spark Growth Management Partners II LLC purchased a new position in JFrog during the fourth quarter valued at $62,826,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in JFrog by 203.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,699,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,000 shares in the last quarter. 63.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About JFrog (Get Rating)

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.