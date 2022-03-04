Insider Selling: Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) CAO Sells 2,409 Shares of Stock

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) CAO Andrea Sabens sold 2,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $115,728.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Andrea Sabens also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 18th, Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of Lantheus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total transaction of $33,447.06.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of Lantheus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total transaction of $33,186.24.

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH opened at $49.93 on Friday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.91 and a 12-month high of $52.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -47.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.46.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 16.76% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on LNTH shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNTH. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 24.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 8.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 900,055 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,878,000 after buying an additional 68,232 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 19.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,652,000 after buying an additional 171,675 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 2.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 467,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,909,000 after buying an additional 12,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 10.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 69,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 6,439 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

