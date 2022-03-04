Insider Selling: Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Insider Sells 2,645 Shares of Stock

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 2,645 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $127,065.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ LNTH opened at $49.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.46. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.91 and a 52 week high of $52.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.55, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.92.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.77 million. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 16.76% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LNTH. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Lantheus from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the third quarter worth $43,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the second quarter worth $69,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 218.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 39.5% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 20.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

