Insider Selling: Xos Inc (NASDAQ:XOS) General Counsel Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Xos Inc (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) General Counsel Christen T. Romero sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total value of $11,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:XOS opened at $2.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.42. Xos Inc has a 12-month low of $1.92 and a 12-month high of $10.75.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of XOS by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of XOS in the third quarter worth $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of XOS in the third quarter worth $47,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of XOS in the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of XOS in the third quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.45% of the company’s stock.
Zacks Investment Research upgraded XOS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.88.
Xos Inc is an electric mobility company. It designs and develops fully electric battery mobility systems specifically for commercial fleets. Xos Inc, formerly known as NextGen Acquisition Corporation, is based in LOS ANGELES.
