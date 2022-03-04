International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.24), Fidelity Earnings reports. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 92.25% and a negative return on equity of 6.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.52) earnings per share.

International Seaways stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.84. The stock had a trading volume of 5,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. International Seaways has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $22.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $904.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. International Seaways’s payout ratio is currently -3.55%.

INSW has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Seaways currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of International Seaways by 3,871.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after buying an additional 144,916 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in International Seaways by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,264,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,917,000 after buying an additional 99,568 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in International Seaways during the third quarter worth about $1,492,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in International Seaways by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 644,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,457,000 after buying an additional 78,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in International Seaways by 86.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after buying an additional 77,971 shares in the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

