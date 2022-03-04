InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPVA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPVA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 408.3% from the January 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE IPVA opened at $9.74 on Friday. InterPrivate II Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.52 and a 12-month high of $10.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.71 and its 200-day moving average is $9.74.

Get InterPrivate II Acquisition alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of InterPrivate II Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $101,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of InterPrivate II Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $464,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of InterPrivate II Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $2,086,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of InterPrivate II Acquisition by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 268,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for InterPrivate II Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterPrivate II Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.