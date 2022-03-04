Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 6,236 at Citigroup

Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Citigroup from GBX 6,604 ($88.61) to GBX 6,236 ($83.67) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Intertek Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Intertek Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intertek Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,157.50.

Intertek Group stock opened at $70.30 on Wednesday. Intertek Group has a 52-week low of $63.71 and a 52-week high of $87.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Intertek Group Plc engages in the provision of assurance,a testing, inspection and certification services to industries worldwide. It offers services from auditing and inspection, training, advisory, quality assurance and certification. It operates through following segments: Products, Trade, and Resources.

