Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) PT Raised to $65.00 at SVB Leerink

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.09% from the stock’s previous close. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.50) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.90) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.83.

ITCI stock opened at $55.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 1.17. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $59.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.17 and a 200-day moving average of $42.17.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05). The company had revenue of $25.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.93 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 44.88% and a negative net margin of 367.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 106.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.76) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 4,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total transaction of $211,484.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 6,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $280,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 543,040 shares of company stock valued at $25,798,319 over the last ninety days. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 54.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 83.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

