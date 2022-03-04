Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Intrepid Potash from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intrepid Potash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.25.

Get Intrepid Potash alerts:

Intrepid Potash stock opened at $62.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $837.77 million, a PE ratio of 32.97 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.47 and its 200-day moving average is $40.25. Intrepid Potash has a fifty-two week low of $22.82 and a fifty-two week high of $64.00.

In related news, major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Ll sold 11,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $658,527.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 26.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 969,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,427,000 after acquiring an additional 78,602 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 576.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 15,772 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 134,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,749,000 after acquiring an additional 43,915 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the fourth quarter worth about $552,000. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the fourth quarter worth about $10,965,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.41% of the company’s stock.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Intrepid Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrepid Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.