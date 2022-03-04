Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS) Short Interest Down 45.5% in February

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 45.5% from the January 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Banta Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 290.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 7,359 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $24.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.58 and a 200 day moving average of $25.10. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.56 and a 52 week high of $26.54.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.086 per share. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.