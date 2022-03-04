Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO) Shares Gap Up to $16.92

Shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.92, but opened at $17.45. Invesco DB Oil Fund shares last traded at $17.65, with a volume of 95,612 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.09.

Get Invesco DB Oil Fund alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 10,757 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund by 155.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 143,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 87,370 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 29,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 82,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 10,174 shares during the period.

PowerShares DB Oil Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund is a based on the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index). The Fund seeks to track the changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB Oil Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.