Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stake in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 226,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,349 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $9,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 180.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 8,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.51 per share, for a total transaction of $7,502,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Selim A. Bassoul acquired 76,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,936,640.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 339,000 shares of company stock worth $12,827,250. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on SIX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.23.

NYSE SIX opened at $41.69 on Friday. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 52-week low of $35.75 and a 52-week high of $51.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.33 and a 200-day moving average of $41.87.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $317.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.33 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 190.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.00) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

