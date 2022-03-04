Invesco Ltd. Decreases Stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 400,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,341 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT were worth $9,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 419,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,554,000 after acquiring an additional 39,188 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 231,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,271,000 after acquiring an additional 26,300 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,740,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT stock opened at $27.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $994.70 million, a P/E ratio of -28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.33 and a 200-day moving average of $26.71. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.78 and a 52 week high of $32.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -89.36%.

PLYM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Plymouth Industrial REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

