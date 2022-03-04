Invesco Ltd. Has $8.94 Million Holdings in Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,964,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,468,958 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Sierra Metals were worth $8,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Sierra Metals by 50.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Sierra Metals by 26.5% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 430,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sierra Metals by 1,119.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 124,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 114,169 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Sierra Metals by 17.3% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 55,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 8,195 shares during the period. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in Sierra Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $555,000. 46.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, CIBC lowered Sierra Metals from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS opened at $1.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Sierra Metals Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $3.92. The company has a market cap of $246.73 million, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.83.

Sierra Metals, Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Peru, Mexico, and Canada. The Peru segment consists Yauricocha Mine. The Mexico segment comprises of Bolivar and Cusi Mines. The company was founded on April 11, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

