Invesco Ltd. Has $9.82 Million Stock Position in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 170,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,279 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Xometry were worth $9,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XMTR. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xometry in the 2nd quarter valued at $862,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xometry in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,553,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xometry in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,473,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Xometry in the 2nd quarter valued at $583,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xometry in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 13,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $585,755.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.10 per share, with a total value of $58,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 200,271 shares of company stock valued at $9,584,319 in the last 90 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on XMTR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xometry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Xometry from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.67.

XMTR stock opened at $46.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.74. Xometry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.11 and a 1 year high of $97.57.

Xometry Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

