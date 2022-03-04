Invesco Ltd. Sells 100,917 Shares of Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 621,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100,917 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Park Aerospace were worth $8,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,394,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,071,000 after purchasing an additional 36,217 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 872,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,938,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 711,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,739,000 after purchasing an additional 15,590 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 686,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,297,000 after purchasing an additional 33,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 392,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,364,000 after purchasing an additional 54,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PKE opened at $13.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.59. Park Aerospace Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.73 and a fifty-two week high of $16.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.09 million, a PE ratio of 38.17 and a beta of 0.77.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $13.86 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. Park Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.11%.

Park Aerospace Corp. engages in the provision of solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials. Its products are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles or drones, business jets, general aviation aircraft, and rotary wing aircraft.

