Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0507 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
Invesco Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 1.7% over the last three years.
Invesco Municipal Trust stock opened at $11.84 on Friday. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 52 week low of $11.44 and a 52 week high of $14.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.14.
Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Invesco Municipal Trust operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on July 19, 1991 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
