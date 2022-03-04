Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0507 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Invesco Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 1.7% over the last three years.

Invesco Municipal Trust stock opened at $11.84 on Friday. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 52 week low of $11.44 and a 52 week high of $14.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VKQ. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 34.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 7,095 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 11,614 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $526,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 66,412 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 18,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Trust operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on July 19, 1991 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

