Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 19,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 669.3% during the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 56,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 49,376 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 7,065 shares during the period.

SPHD stock opened at $45.84 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $39.69 and a 52 week high of $46.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.17.

