Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV) Stock Holdings Reduced by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lowered its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,665 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF were worth $4,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RFV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $369,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $752,000.

RFV opened at $94.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.98 and a 200-day moving average of $94.88. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF has a 52-week low of $82.87 and a 52-week high of $101.19.

