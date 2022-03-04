Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWSC) Position Boosted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWSC – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,877 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF worth $4,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF by 63.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,494,000 after buying an additional 57,721 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,673,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,455,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,251,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $984,000.

Shares of EWSC opened at $80.45 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $75.12 and a 12-month high of $92.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.23.

