Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) Shares Sold by Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Get Rating) by 90.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526,659 shares during the quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.32% of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF worth $2,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RDIV. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 31.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 109,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 444,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,309,000 after buying an additional 42,411 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,480,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 17.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 148,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,776,000 after purchasing an additional 21,936 shares during the period.

Shares of RDIV stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.99. 1,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,320. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.05. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 1-year low of $38.07 and a 1-year high of $43.73.

