Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Intuit (INTU)

3/2/2022 – Intuit was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $492.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Intuit is benefiting from strong momentum in online ecosystem revenues and solid professional tax revenues. The TurboTax Live offering is also driving growth in the Consumer tax business. Solid momentum in the company’s lending product, QuickBooks Capital, remains a positive. Moreover, the company’s strategy of shifting its business to cloud-based subscription model will help generate stable revenues over the long run. The stock has outperformed the industry over the past year. Nonetheless, Intuit’s near-term prospect looks gloomy as the global lockdown amid the coronavirus crisis has affected small businesses, posing risks to its revenue growth. Additionally, higher costs and expenses due to increased investments in marketing and engineering teams are likely to continue impacting bottom-line results in the near term.”

2/28/2022 – Intuit had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $700.00 to $600.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/28/2022 – Intuit was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/25/2022 – Intuit had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $750.00 to $640.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Intuit had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $770.00 to $674.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Intuit had its price target lowered by analysts at Wolfe Research from $790.00 to $600.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Intuit had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $720.00 to $645.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Intuit had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $625.00 to $600.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Intuit had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $696.00 to $588.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Intuit had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $840.00 to $715.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Intuit had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $725.00 to $600.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Intuit had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $750.00 to $650.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Intuit had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $790.00 to $700.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Intuit had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $700.00 to $650.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/22/2022 – Intuit had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $715.00 to $625.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – Intuit had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $775.00 to $725.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/3/2022 – Intuit had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $730.00 to $650.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/1/2022 – Intuit is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set an “outperform” rating and a $625.00 price target on the stock.

2/1/2022 – Intuit is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price target on the stock.

1/25/2022 – Intuit had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $750.00 to $700.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/21/2022 – Intuit had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $780.00 to $700.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/12/2022 – Intuit had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $802.00 to $715.00.

Intuit stock opened at $472.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $133.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $365.15 and a 1 year high of $716.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $548.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $578.92.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total transaction of $9,112,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 645 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 294 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

