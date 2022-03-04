Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $36.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Invitae from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitae from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.38.

Get Invitae alerts:

NYSE:NVTA opened at $8.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 8.74 and a quick ratio of 8.55. Invitae has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $43.99.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $126.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.90 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 24.10% and a negative net margin of 139.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Invitae will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invitae during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invitae in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Invitae by 179.2% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invitae in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invitae by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

About Invitae (Get Rating)

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.