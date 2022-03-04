iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $5.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 66.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Benchmark started coverage on iQIYI in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. OTR Global restated a “negative” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group lowered iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. HSBC cut their target price on iQIYI from $8.10 to $4.80 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on iQIYI from $10.00 to $8.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.87.

NASDAQ IQ opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.61. iQIYI has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $28.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in iQIYI by 38.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 112,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 30,946 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in iQIYI by 34.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,654,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508,872 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in iQIYI by 33.0% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 235,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 58,352 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iQIYI by 66.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,893,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,943,000 after purchasing an additional 7,957,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iQIYI during the third quarter valued at about $226,000. 30.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

